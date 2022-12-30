US-NEWS-CALIF-POLICE-SPOTLIGHT-DMT

In a 5-2 decision, the California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a police spotlight on a vehicle does not necessarily constitute detention under the Fourth Amendment. 

SACRAMENTO — The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a police spotlight on a vehicle does not necessarily constitute detention under the Fourth Amendment.

The court, in a 5-2 decision, held that “a reasonable person would distinguish between a spotlight and red and blue emergency lights in considering whether the person was free to leave or otherwise terminate the encounter,” according to the ruling.



