VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Police Department is investigating at least seven incidents — apparently linked to a popular social media challenge — of teens kicking in residents' doors in east Vancouver.

The TikTok "Door Kick Challenge" encourages app users to upload video snippets of them kicking in doors of unsuspecting people, according to a police department news release.

Police said they responded to at least seven reports in less than an hour Wednesday, between 6 and 6:47 p.m., mostly in the Hearthwood neighborhood. In most of the cases, teenage boys kicked in the doors of unsuspecting residents, then fled.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured an older, dark-colored four-door sedan with chrome spoke wheels at one of the locations, according to the news release.

The police department is encouraging parents to warn their children of the "obvious dangers associated with this type of crime."

