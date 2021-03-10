EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police officers wrestled a man to the ground and arrested him after he allegedly assaulted two people and pushed an officer, Sunday afternoon on the 200 block of 1st Street in East Wenatchee.
Police first received a call about Andrew Leach, 53, of East Wenatchee, assaulting two people at a house at 1:16 p.m., said Police Chief Rick Johnson. A resident at the house reported Leach was beating and pushing their grandmother.
Officers arriving on scene contacted Leach outside, who then went inside the house and deadbolted a door closed, he said. One of the residents with an infant child escaped out of a window.
Police gained entry to the house through a window and attempted to tase Leach after he pushed an officer and resisted arrest, Johnson said. The taser went off but was ineffective at stopping at Leach. Three officers then wrestled Leach to the ground, taking him into custody.
No injuries occurred during the arrest, he said.
Police took Leach to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, where he was booked for threats to kill, unlawful imprisonment, assault fourth degree and obstruction.