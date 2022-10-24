OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to offer $1,000 to state workers who get their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster was met with widespread skepticism among Washingtonians, with 57% unsupportive of a financial incentive in general, a new statewide poll shows.

Results from the WA Poll, conducted among 875 Washington adults earlier this month, showed widespread uncertainty about the plan, which was announced in early September. Over 1 in 5 people instead supported a booster mandate.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

