This combination of pictures shows President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a presidential debate in Tennessee in October 2020. A recent poll suggests Democrats would prefer someone else besides Biden to run for president in 2024. Republican are nearly split on Trump, according to poll results.

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — A majority of U.S. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want the party to replace President Joe Biden as its nominee in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll reported on Sunday.

Just 35% of this group prefer Biden for the nomination, while 56% say the Democratic Party should pick someone else, according to the poll. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 47% back former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination and 46% prefer that it be someone else.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

