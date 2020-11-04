Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Polls of the presidential race were wrong.
In a development eerily similar to the one that shook the political world in 2016, a battery of battleground polls in select states appear to have misjudged President Donald Trump’s level of support, painting a much more bearish picture for the president’s reelection chances in the run-up to Election Day than was actually true.
That was no more true than in Florida, where an array of surveys found Biden holding a small but persistent lead. In reality, Trump appeared to easily win an outright majority in the state, with more than 95% of the vote in, with a million more raw votes cast for him than 2016. He led by more than 3 percentage points over Joe Biden.
The FiveThirtyEight polling average, meanwhile, showed Biden with a 2-point edge heading into Tuesday, a net difference of 5 points.
Polls also missed their mark in Ohio, where Trump won decisively despite a polling average that showed the race neck and neck. Results are still being tabulated, but even many Democrats are skeptical that the roughly 8-point national lead Biden held in polls will ultimately hold up when all the votes are counted.
To an industry already reeling from after 2016, it’s yet another blow to its credibility.
While a 2020 presidential election victor remains unclear, it’s now readily apparent that the results won’t create the blue wave that Democrats were increasingly hoping for entering Tuesday. It will not prove to be a red wave, either.
It’s another closely contested national election that defied polling, surprised analysts but tracked closely with what most Americans are getting used to: A relatively evenly split country, divided by deep blue cities and increasingly reddening rural areas.
Whereas Trump held onto several key states he carried in 2016, like Florida, Iowa and Ohio, battlegrounds like Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin remained too close to call, with just a few percentage points separating the candidates
While it was not the evening of numbers some Democrats were anticipating, it could still turn out to be a significant victory. It will just take days to know.
But Republicans can take solace in avoiding the down-ballot wipeout some were privately bracing for. The GOP had escaped election night clinging to its tiny advantage in the Senate and it avoided deeper losses in the U.S. House.