LEAVENWORTH — It was a bright, sunny day Saturday — the last day of the ski season for Leavenworth — as the skiers took the big rope tow to the top of the hill at the Leavenworth Ski Hill.
One by one the skiers took turns barrelling down the hill toward the 25x50-foot pond at the bottom, carefully measuring their speed on the way down. Too fast and they would go flying across the pond, sailing out into the mushy snow. Too slow and they would sink into the 3 feet of water.
Skiers of all ages were trying their luck, a mix of ages 7 to 17 and even some adults. The little ones often had the tougher time because they couldn't generate enough speed with their lighter weight.
It’s all part of the great fun called the Pond Skim, which has taken place on the final day of the ski season at the Leavenworth Ski Hill for the past three years and maybe longer than that.
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club General Manager James Munly, who has been associated with LWSC for more than 10 years, said locals have told him the tradition, in some form, has been going on for the past 50 years.
“This is the second year we’ve been able to get a full pond. Last year we ran out of snow way too fast. This year, we were able to scratch (a pond) together with some man-made snow we made earlier this year and fire up our water pump and fill this thing full of water,” Munly said.
No doubt, the Pond Skim is a crowd-pleaser, at least on a bright sunny day. The parking lot at Ski Hill was overflowing with cars lining up onto Ski Hill and Titus roads. Despite the crowd, everyone was wearing a mask and staying separated, following COVID-19 protocols.
Munly said LWSC moved the pond further up the hill this year, so the skiers could hit the pond with greater speed to have a better chance to make it across.
“A couple of years ago we had the pond further down and it was 60 degrees. The water was just melting so fast. It was great to be able to move this up and see people make it across easier,” Munly said.
Volunteer Cat Vollinger said the Pond Skim was a good way to bring the community together.
“It’s a fun way to end the season. A grand finale, I guess you could say,” Vollinger said. “It’s cool to watch the kids being stoked.”
Brandon Tveten participated in the Pond Skim along with his children. He likes the event because everyone is welcome.
“You just have a good time. They create such a good environment where you can just play and not worry about getting hurt. It’s great family fun,” Tveten said. “We’re up here all the time. It’s a great venue. It’s been a fantastic year. I can never remember skiing this late in the year.”
Munly said this has been a great season for the club financially. Even with the pandemic, he said LWSC was able to put money in the bank as well as keep the community and employees safe and healthy this past winter.
“We had just enough snow to make it all happen this year, so it has been great for the club. We are thankful for a great season and are looking forward to getting some good projects done this summer so we can get ready for next year,” Munly said.
Planned summer projects include new restrooms by the lodge, thinning trees and brush on the nordic trails and putting in culverts so rain events don’t destroy the trails, which are used in the summer by bikers and hikers.
He said LWSC is also going to pay off its existing groomer and buy another groomer.
“We are buying another because you can’t really have nordic and alpine skiing without a groomer,” Munly said. “We’re also looking into doing some trail extension up here if we get approval from the Forest Service to do some summer operations.”