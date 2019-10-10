EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley has been experiencing poor air quality the last few days due to agricultural and prescribed burns.
People with health problems or sensitive residents, such as pregnant women, adults older than 65, people with heart or respiratory illnesses should be cautious, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. People should avoid strenuous outdoor activities or too much time outside.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has been doing prescribed burns in the Entiat, Chelan and Plain areas over the past month, according to Forest Service news releases.
The prescribed fires remove dangerous fuels from dead trees and bushes, as well as reduce the chance of larger, fast moving wildfires during summer months.
If people are experiencing the following symptoms they should contact their doctor:
- Watery or dry eyes
- Coughing/wheezing
- Throat and sinus irritation
- Phlegm
- Shortness of breath
- Headaches
- Irregular heartbeat or chest pain