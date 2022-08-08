FILE PHOTO: Australian singer Newton-John waves as she arrives at the gala presentation for the film 'Score: A Hockey Musical ' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John waves as she arrives at the gala presentation for the film 'Score: A Hockey Musical ' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival in 2010.

 Reuters file photo/Mike Cassese

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. — Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died on Monday at age 73 at her home in Southern California.

The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends."



