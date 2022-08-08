SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. — Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died on Monday at age 73 at her home in Southern California.
The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends."
Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, had disclosed in 2017 that a recurrence of breast cancer had metastasized and spread to her lower back, forcing her to cancel performances. Twenty-five years earlier Newton-John had undergone a partial mastectomy, leading her to become an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues and to establish a cancer treatment-research facility in Australia.
The entertainer was blond, blue-eyed and brimming with wholesomeness when she had her first hit in 1971 with "If Not for You." It would be followed in the next few years by "Let Me Be There," which won her a Grammy for best female country vocal performance, "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)" and two No. 1 songs, "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "I Honestly Love You." The latter song won Grammys for best female pop performance and record of the year.
Newton-John cemented her acclaim by co-starring with John Travolta in "Grease," the 1978 film that would become one of the most popular musicals in Hollywood history.
In the film, set in the 1950s, Newton-John's prim character, Sandy, has a summer fling with Danny, the "greaser" portrayed by Travolta, but the relationship falls apart over cultural differences. In the end they reconcile as their roles reverse, with Danny cleaning up his act, and Sandy making a striking appearance in a tight, black leather outfit.
Travolta, 68, addressed a tribute to his co-star on Instagram, saying her "impact was incredible."
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actor wrote. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! your Danny, your John!"
In 1981 Newton-John scored her biggest hit single, "Physical." The song's accompanying video featured her in work-out clothes and a headband, which fueled a fashion trend. Its sex-infused lyrics ("there's nothing left to talk about unless it's horizontally, let's get physical") eroded her good-girl image and led some radio stations to ban it.
