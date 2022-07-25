Pope Francis visits Canada

Pope Francis, right, meets with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday. 

 Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MASKWACIS, Alberta — Pope Francis apologized on Monday to Canada's native people on their land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, calling their forced cultural assimilation a "deplorable evil" and "disastrous error."

Speaking near the site of two former schools in Maskwacis, Alberta, Francis apologized for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times and called for a "serious" investigation of the schools to help survivors and descendants heal.



