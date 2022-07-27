Pope Francis visits Canada

Pope Francis disembarks at Quebec International Airport in Quebec City, Canada. on Tuesday. 

 Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

TORONTO — A historic apology by Pope Francis to survivors of residential schools in Canada evoked strong emotions for many as the pontiff begged for forgiveness but fell short of what some survivors and indigenous leaders had hoped for.

Greeted with drumming and dancing on First Nations soil, the pope on Monday said he was "deeply sorry" for the "deplorable evil" and "disastrous error" of "cultural destruction and forced assimilation," drawing cheers from the largely indigenous crowd.



