Pope Francis visits Canada

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to preside a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

QUEBEC CITY — Pope Francis travels on Wednesday to Quebec for meetings with Canada's political leadership, a mostly political pause from the main purpose of his trip — apologizing for the Church's role in running indigenous schools.

Francis leaves Edmonton, Alberta, for Quebec's capital city and goes directly from the airport to the Citadelle de Quebec, the largest British fortress built in North America.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?