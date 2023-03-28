WENATCHEE — A former data center in the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) was stripped of its generators, chillers and switchgears so the building can go back to its original state by August.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners surveyed the restoration project’s progress on March 14. Yahoo!'s data center was housed on the entire third floor and half of the lower level of the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way.

stacie

Stacie de Mestre

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority public works and capital projects manager


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

