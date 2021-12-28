Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PLAIN — Chelan PUD crews are responding to a power outage in Plain leaving 450 homes without power in the freezing cold.

According to PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen, the outage was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday.

“It affected 697 customers initially. We have reports of a line on the ground. We don’t what is causing it yet. We have a crew on the way to check it out,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the PUD has been able to isolate the outage somewhat. Power was restored to around 250 homes.

“We’ve all hands on deck to check out this line on the ground and get people restored as soon as possible,” Hansen said.

10 a.m. update

"Crews found a tree in the line, and a utility line on the ground. We're doing everything we can to restore power as soon as possible, but with the extent of the damage, it may take a couple of hours," Hansen said.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?