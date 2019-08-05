Update, 5:40 p.m. Monday:
WENATCHEE — Power has been restored for around 1,000 customers that went dark for nearly two hours Monday afternoon.
Only one commercial building is still without power, but crews are on scene making repairs there, said Chelan County PUD spokeswoman Kim Craig.
The PUD initially estimated that the outage had affected 100 customers, but revised that estimate one hour later at 5:06 p.m.
The outage affected residences from Ferry Street to Kittitas Street, between Highland Drive and Chelan Avenue, Craig said.
It's unknown what caused the outage, Craig said. It went offline around 3:50 p.m.
The outage comes as the Wenatchee area is entering a heatwave. The temperature in the valley was 99 degrees at 5 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Monday afternoon that will be in effect from Tuesday to Wednesday.
