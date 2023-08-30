US-NEWS-WEDNESDAY-LIVE-UPDATES-IDALIA-MAKES-3-PT.jpg

A man paddles down Coffee Pot Boulevard, past a black sedan underwater Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

After intensifying overnight, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend early Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, pushing a wall of destructive water into coastal communities and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

In a 7:45 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Service reported Idalia’s small but fierce eye came ashore near Keaton Beach, about 20 miles north of Steinhatchee in Taylor County.

wind.png

Wind speed probabilities
hurrican idalia.gif

Rainfall probabilities for Hurricane Idalia
US-NEWS-WEDNESDAY-LIVE-UPDATES-IDALIA-MAKES-4-PT.jpg

Barb Schueler helps to tape the door of a neighbor as Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward the Florida Gulf Coast, Tuesday in Pass-A-Grille.


