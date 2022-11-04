US-NEWS-POWERBALL-LA

Customers purchase Powerball lottery tickets at 7-Eleven in Chino Hills, Calif. on Oct. 31.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Robert Gauthier

LOS ANGELES — Saturday's Powerball jackpot will be the highest in the game's history at $1.6 billion, likely to prompt a surge of new players with dreams of becoming an overnight billionaire.

Nobody has picked the winning numbers since August, which means the jackpot has increased to a record-breaking $1.6 billion prize, with a cash value of $782.4 million, according to the organizing body that operates the Powerball.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?