MEXICO CITY — Category 4 Hurricane Hilary was rushing toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Friday morning, a U.S. government agency said, though it should weaken before hitting the U.S. Pacific coast this weekend.

The powerful storm is threatening parts of Mexico and the south-western United States with “significant flooding” and prompted the country’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue its first ever tropical storm watch for California.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?