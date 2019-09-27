EAST WENATCHEE — High winds pushed fire north through neighborhoods and orchards toward Eastmont schools Thursday and Friday, taking out power and internet services. Fire and law enforcement set up a defense line on the south side of each school, providing time for school staff to get themselves and their students to safety.
That was the scenario Eastmont principals responded to this week as part of the district’s evacuation and off-campus reunification drills. The exercises focused on tracking students and staff during an emergency, including getting them to a safe location and reuniting them with loved ones.
It’s easier said than done.
Tracking 1,300 high school students is no easy feat, let alone accounting for all teachers and staff on campus. The task gets a little easier with smaller schools and younger students, but it’s still a challenge.
“Adults are sometimes the hardest to find because they’re not in the same spot every day,” said David Woods, assistant superintendent for secondary education. He delivered the envelope containing the safety drill scenario to the junior high and high school principals, setting the drills in motion. Spencer Taylor, assistant superintendent for elementary education, did the same thing for the elementary schools. Six schools participated in the drill Thursday, with the other three on Friday.
The drill scenario, based on one provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was designed to practice evacuation and reunification procedures that would apply to natural disasters as well as bomb threats or active shooters.
“Some people dab into the real active shooter drills,” Woods said. “We’re leery of that, concerned it could cause hysteria, panic and trauma in some kids.”
The natural disaster scenario works as well, he said.
“Communication and organization are the big things,” Woods said.
The need for practice became evident following a bomb threat about seven years ago and from a more recent bus accident.
“We had a scare at the high school and had to move people to the junior high,” Woods said. “We found we weren’t very good at it. In fact, we were lousy at it.”
The district has stepped up its game since then, including meeting monthly with law enforcement personnel — East Wenatchee Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol — and fire and emergency medical service officials to talk about logistics for emergency situations. Those meetings helped the district introduce systems, ranging from the color of vests identifying school administrators to using proper radio protocol, shared during a tutorial earlier this year by RiverCom emergency dispatchers.
During Friday’s drills at three different schools, two custodians and a physical therapy assistant went unaccounted for. At least one student at the high school didn’t get tagged as missing. All were those who had voluntarily gone into hiding to test the system. Others, though, were discovered during a sweep of the buildings.
“This is a learning opportunity,” Woods said, meant to identify weaknesses. “That’s a good thing.”
The scenario varied from the standard fire drills, which added a complication.
“They usually evacuate to the football field,” he said of the high school students and staff who were asked to gather on the hill above the tennis courts. “This throws a curve, to see how fast they can get out.”
All the school principals know the drills are coming, but they don’t know all the details.
“They have to think on the fly. The teachers know, too, but they don’t know what it will be or what it will look like,” he said.
While the evacuations were underway, the district office sent text notifications to parents about the drills, simultaneously testing that system.
Students selected to participate in the extended “reunification” part of the drill then were bused to one of three community churches that opened their doors for the occasion. There, school officials practiced matching students with parents, which required checking parent identification and, in some cases, dealing with “angry and upset” parents, portrayed by volunteers, who didn’t want to follow the procedure.
The checkoffs were made more complicated because in the scenario, computers were not available to double-check student lists.
The district’s administrators will debrief on Wednesday, looking for what went right and where to make improvements.
Some tweaks didn’t take that long. After Thursday’s round of drills, Woods brought an orange traffic cone with him Friday to serve as a tether of sorts for the “incident commander” — the school administrator in charge at the scene. The cone was a reminder to stay in one place and delegate assignments rather than trying to be in all places at once. It worked.
“You can tell they don’t like that. They want to go get involved in everything,” Woods said.
One of the things that went right — or was improved from previous drills — was the radio communication and use of school channels, he said.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said the drills will continue.
“We’ve come a long way. When we used to do an evacuation it would take 30 to 40 minutes to figure out where people were and where they weren’t. Every year we get a little better,” he said. “We learned that we need to practice this again and again so it’s like putting on a seat belt when you get in your car.”
One of the focuses, he said, is getting all the schools on the same page.
“We’ve tried to standardize our emergency charts so we see the same thing everywhere. We can go to any school and see what needs to be done,” he said.
Christensen said he would like to see more collaboration between school districts on the emergency preparedness as well. Eastmont’s emergency drills drew some attention from outside the district, with school officials from Connell, south of Moses Lake, and Chelan observing Friday’s sessions.
“I’ve encouraged superintendents in our professional organizations that we really should be more similar than different,” Christensen said. “As educators, we frequently are in each others’ schools, at events, going to athletic competitions. It would just be nice if we had more similarity.”