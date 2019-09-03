WENATCHEE — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after threatening to shoot students at Orchard Middle School.
The boy allegedly made the threats in a Fortnite group chat with friends, said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with Wenatchee Police. Fortnite is a popular online video game.
The boy was recently invited to the group by his classmates at Orchard, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
On Monday, he allegedly told another boy he was going to shoot up the school on Tuesday, the affidavit states.
His friends thought the threat was credible enough to tell their parents, who called police, Hahn said.
In an interview with police Monday, the boy said he was joking and didn’t actually intend on bringing a gun to school, the affidavit said.
The boy was arrested at his home Monday evening on suspicion of harassment (threats to kill) and threats to bomb or injure property.
The Wenatchee School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.