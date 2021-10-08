QUINCY — Cascade and Quincy met on the Jackrabbits' home field Friday night, both searching for their first conference win of the season.
Cascade took full advantage earning their first CTL win with a 42-0 shutout.
“It was a fun game,” Cascade head coach Dominique Coffin said. “We had a slow start. We didn’t score that first quarter, but we got the ball inside the 10-yard line a few times.”
They found their footing in the second quarter and scored 28 points. The Kodiaks added 14 in the third.
“Parton threw the ball well,” Coffin said. “He helped up the pace of the offense when our running game was slumping.”
Cascade’s defense was also crucial, forcing turnovers, and pulling down three interceptions.
Braeden Parton finished with 143 yards passing, 41 yards rushing, and three touchdowns. Joseph Wall had 96 yards rushing and one touchdown. Jaden Niemela followed with 78 yards rushing, 48 yards receiving, and one touchdown. Kai Lewman finished with 58 yards receiving.
Cascade hosts Cashmere for the Pear Bowl and Senior Night next Friday at 7 p.m.
