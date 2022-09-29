Eastmont falls to Sunnyside
Wildcat football has been on a roll, winning their last two games, and Friday night they hosted the Sunnyside Grizzlies, a team that struggled at the start of the season, but earned their first win last week.
The Grizzlies won again Friday, defeating the Wildcats 35-20.
After some back and forth in the first quarter, the Grizzlies got on the board first with a 60-yard pass and two-point conversion to lead 8-0.
Eastmont responded when Colby King rushed 15 yards into the end zone to make it 8-7.
The lead changed often in the second quarter and the game's tempo dipped in the third and fourth quarters with The tempo took a dip in the third and fourth quarters and the Grizzlies held control. By the end of each quarter Sunnyside would add a touchdown to make their lead and the final score 35-20.
Eastmont’s record is now 2-2.
Sunnyside’s record is now 1-3.
Eastmont travels to West Valley (Yakima) next Friday, Oct. 7 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Wenatchee loses to Moses Lake
Fresh off of their first win of the season Wenatchee football traveled to Moses Lake to face the Mavericks, a talented team with already three wins.
But mistakes can sink you before your opponent does.
The Panthers lost 28-7 after a first half that included the Mavericks blocked a field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown and an interception-return.
Wenatchee was down 21-0 at half.
“Overall, we had too many mistakes. Our special teams hurt us, and offensively we couldn’t get anything going,” said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux. “We’ve never had something like this happen, let alone in the first half. It wasn’t a problem so far this season, but it was tonight.”
Wenatchee 's Jacob Devereaux connected a 30-yard pass to Mason Galvin to make it 21-7 in the third quarter.
Moses Lake’s final touchdown came in the final quarter when they recovered a fumble in the Panther’s 10-yard line 28-7.
“Defensively we played pretty tough. Evan Berdan had two or three sacks, and multiple tackles for a loss. Our defense gave us a short,” said Scott Devereaux.
Wenatchee’s record is now 1-4.
Moses Lake’s record is now 4-1.
Wenatchee hosts Ellensburg next Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Cascade continues streak, topping Quincy
PESHASTIN — Friday night brought the first CTL matchup of the season for both Cascade and Quincy football. Cascade has won the first four games of the season, but the Jackrabbits could prove difficult having won their last two games.
The Kodiaks, however, took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and led 36-7 at the half, with the Jackrabbits scoring on a passing touchdown before the break.
The third quarter was a stalemate, and Cascade scored a rushing touchdown to to make the final score 42-7.
Cascade record is now 5-0.
Quincy’s record is now 2-3.
Cascade travels to Cashmere next Friday, Oct. 7, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Quincy hosts Omak next Friday, Oct. 7th at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Cashmere tops Ephrata, 30-15
Last week’s loss didn’t sit well with the Cashmere High School football team and they made sure one loss didn’t turn into two, beating Ephrata 30-15.
“It just feels good to get back on the right track,” said Bryan Bremer head coach for Cashmere. “Our guys prepared very well this week, this game meant a lot to us. We played a good football team tonight. Really happy with the outcome and the performance of our guys for sure.”
The Bulldogs avenged last year’s 28-12 loss to Ephrata as they completed their non-league portion of their schedule with a big win over a 2A school.
“We only dressed 23 guys against them last year, because of COVID-19 protocols, so we were at full strength today and we had some guys that kind of took it personally from last year,” said Bremer.
Cashmere jumped out to an early (6-0) lead in the first quarter but Ephrata would strike back to scoring a touchdown and taking a 7-6 lead after the first quarter but the Tigers wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
The Bulldog defense clamped down in the second quarter, pitching a shutout and the offense added 10 points helping Cashmere take a 16-7 lead into halftime.
In just a matter of minutes Cashmere would score a pair of touchdowns early on the third quarter to take a commanding 30-7 lead. Ephrata scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion late in the game to cut the deficit to 15.
Cashmere's senior quarterback Trenton Mason completed 11-of-21 passes for 151 yards, finishing with two passing touchdowns on the night.
Tyler Peterson finished eight carries for 38 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Chelan falls on the road to Omak 39-20
Chelan head coach Travis Dosmer knew their game at Omak wasn’t going to be an easy one as his squad played in their first Caribou Trail League game of the season, dropping a tough one to the Pioneers losing 39-20 on Friday night.
Chelan trailed 20-7 at halftime and could never catch up.
What’s next?
The Mountain Goats (3-1) will make the long trek out to Colfax next Friday for their fifth and final non-league game of the season with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
— Shane Moses, for The World