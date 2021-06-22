BREWSTER — The undefeated CTL boys basketball champs, the Cashmere Bulldogs, took on the Brewster Bears in their final game of the season Saturday night, and polished off their twelfth win.
“It was about 90 degrees in gym, and it looked and felt like an AAU game. Not a lot of defense,” Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said.
Cashmere had an explosive first quarter dropping 27 points to Brewster’s 15.
“It was a lot of fun. We came out with the mentality to just have fun,” Heyen said.
The second and third quarters were much closer, but Cashmere turned it on again in the final quarter to add to the lead and get the win.
Cashmere finishes the season with their third straight CTL championship, the last two being undefeated.
Sam Phillips led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Ty Schoening had 18, and Nate Phillips, and Carter Alberts finished with 17 and 16 respectively.
“This senior class represented and continued a legacy,” Heyen said. “They set the bar really high. It was hard. They had to work to improve, change, and play defense. The least fun part of basketball they went to work on. They took it upon themselves to do what’s best for the team and not what is easy.”
Cashmere graduated seven seniors.
“Through a lot of adversity they stayed patient, and they showed they could compete at the state level. It’s great for our team to finish out their season on a high note. They did it right. They are a group that makes the Cashmere community proud,” Heyen said.
West Valley 49, Wenatchee 35
YAKIMA — The Big 9 championship was on the line for Wenatchee boys basketball when they squared off with the West Valley Rams Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers lost to West Valley by two points just over a week ago, and what was a higher scoring affair then, was diluted by a tough West Valley zone to keep the Panthers’ scoring low and trailing at halftime 23-15.
“They did a good job on the zone. They contested most of our shots. I thought they were a little more aggressive in the first half. I didn’t think we quite had our legs today,” Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said.
Cobble together a few Wenatchee mistakes, a double-digit West Valley run, and the Panthers top scorer, Garrett Long, being held to one bucket, and you account for the point differential.
Wenatchee came out of halftime energetic, attacking on both sides of the ball. They hit more shots, picked some pockets, and forced turnovers to bring the deficit to five. But a West Valley run near the end of the third quarter reestablished the lead and grew it by two 33-23.
West Valley continued their run into the final quarter. They built their largest lead of the game to 17. Wenatchee pulled back on it here and there, but West Valley was consistent and held on to secure the Championship.
Joe Dorey led the Panthers with 16 points, and Garrett Long finished with 14.
“We accomplished a lot that people didn’t expect,” Williams said. “We had a really great season. The seniors went out on a high note.”
Wenatchee graduated five seniors.
“The seniors showed a ton of leadership,” Williams said. “They were a close knit group that played a lot together and set the example for the younger kids. A lot of leadership is leaving.”
Quincy 54, Cascade 37
LEAVENWORTH — The hoop doesn’t always grant you access. You can create every opportunity, but when the ball meets the rim or the backboard, it can seem as though it will do everything but let it fall through the net.
Cascade boys basketball felt that Saturday night during their last game of the season against Quincy.
“That first quarter we got to the basket, we had plenty of good looks, we were doing things well, but we just couldn’t finish,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said.
Quincy won the first half 30-12.
“Quincy played tough defense,” Fraker said. “They have a good rim protector and he gave us trouble.”
Cascade, however, came out of the half with a new energy chewing into Quincy’s lead in the third quarter. The Kodiaks won the second half, but Quincy’s lead was enough to sustain them for the win.
Isaac Cortes led the Kodiaks with 10 points and Bret Fraker finished with nine.
Cascade graduated seven seniors.
“We are going to miss them,” Fraker said. “We are proud of how hard they worked these past four years. They are great kids. They showed up ready to improve every day.”
The end of every season is difficult, often bittersweet. What makes that more complex is when, as a coach, you decide to walk away. The Brothers Fraker: Paul, Jimmy, and Todd, decided that they would retire from coaching basketball at the end of the season.
“It was a hard choice to make, but it just felt like time,” Paul Fraker said. “It was a fun ride, and pleasure coaching these past 17 years. We are going to miss it for sure.”
Girls
West Valley 61, Wenatchee 38
YAKIMA — Wenatchee girls basketball saved some of their best basketball for the last game of the season Saturday afternoon when they took on the West Valley Rams.
Wenatchee had a slow first quarter but they shined in the second and third.
“Every player had their best game, and collectively as a team,” Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said. “We got some shots to go down in the second quarter and had a decent third.”
Wenatchee was able to hold West Valley to a single digit lead most of the game bringing back down a double digit lead until the Rams brought it back midway through the third quarter and into the fourth.
The Rams were able to capitalize on turnovers and transitions to stretch the lead halfway through the final quarter.
“We’ve struggled with pressure and getting our shots to drop this season,” Loftus said. “Today we had confidence breaking the press and we were able to knock some shots down which allowed us to apply some defensive pressure, which was a highlight. They go hand-in-hand. If you can’t make shots, you can’t set up the defense.”
Wenatchee had no senior players this season. Ending on a solid note, despite the loss, suggests promising seasons to come for a young team.
Kristina Blauman led the Panthers with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Gabby Volyn had eight, and Sam Dorey finished with six.
“This season as been a bit of a roller coaster for everyone. It's been small steps for us. They had a lot stacked against them. But they work to the final buzzer. It was our best game on all facets and something to build off of going into summer and next season,” Loftus said.
Cashmere 65, Brewster 25
BREWSTER — The Cashmere girls basketball team, who were undefeated league champs for the eighth year in a row, had their final game of the season with the Brewster Bears Saturday night.
If the Bulldogs didn’t already end the regular season on a high note, they got another one after they dominated on both sides of the ball throughout four quarters.
“We got off to really good start,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “We scored well, and only allowed five points in the first quarter. It was honestly our most complete game of the year.”
The second quarter was even better for the Bulldogs, finishing the half leading 39-9.
The final half was a bit closer, but Cashmere continued to build the lead until they tallied their last win of the season.
Riley Johnson led the Bulldogs with 26 points and Jalynn Darnell finished with 13.
“The girls stepped up when Riley got into foul trouble, who has been getting better every game. Jalynn knocked down four threes. Hailey Larson was great defensively and handling the ball. 9 out fo10 scored tonight. It was a great way to send out our seniors. Very proud,” Darnell said.
Cashmere graduated four seniors.
“These seniors had a tremendous four years,” Darnell said. “They’ve been a part of four straight league champs. They’ve gone 81-7 in four years. They’ve had an illustrious high school career. Every senior group leaves behind a legacy. I’ve watched them grow up for the last eight years with my daughter. I’m proud to say I was their coach.”
Quincy 39, Cascade 22
LEAVENWORTH — Cascade girls basketball ended their season at home, saving their closest contest of the year for the Quincy Jackrabbits Saturday night.
The first quarter was tight. Quincy led only by three before the start of the second 11-8. The next quarter was a similar story but the Jackrabbits were able to stretch it a little before halftime 21-14.
“We didn’t finish well at rim,” Cascade Head Coach Dane Lewman said. “We had opportunities but they didn’t go in.”
Both teams relied on their zone defense, and it prevented either side from collecting too many buckets in the paint. But Quincy held Cascade to zero points in the third quarter, and that helped them add to the lead.
The Kodiaks sprung back for another close quarter in the fourth but Quincy’s lead was a little out of reach.
“It was a lot of back and fourth,” Lewman said. “Quincy worked hard and had some good shooters. One player had six threes. Overall, we were hustling all over the place. The girls played hard, the way we wanted to finish the season.”
Jailyn Reinhart led Cascade with 10 points, and Molly Wiser finished with six.
“We graduate only one senior,” Lewman said. “Wiser was the motor and heart of the team. She’s a hard one to lose. I’d like to keep her around. But next year will be a veteran group and with that experience we will be on the right path.”