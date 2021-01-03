WALLA WALLA — Are you ready for a spate of driver-challenging weather, because it's on the way.
AAA cautions motorists facing winter driving to be prepared as back-to-back storms are forecast to hit the Northwest.
Forecasters predicted five storms in the next week will dump inches of rain, wind advisories and a volume of mountain snow across Washington state.
Preparation is key for driving on ice and snow and AAA has tips:
All drivers should pack a winter driving kit with:
- Charged mobile phone, pre-programmed with rescue apps, emergency services and family phone numbers
- First-aid kit
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Jumper cables
- Flashlight with fresh batteries
- Ice scraper, snow brush and snow shovel
- Tire chains
- Tire gauge
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, kitty litter) or traction mats
- Blankets
- Extra set of warm clothes (gloves, hats, scarves)
- Rags or paper towels
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
- Water and nonperishable food items for human and pet passengers
- Window washer solvent, winter formula recommended
"The best advice we can give is that if you're uncomfortable driving in winter weather, don't do it. If possible, postpone the trip and wait for better conditions," the AAA noted in the release.
"If you must drive, make sure you and your vehicle are up for the challenge. Avoid restrictive winter clothing, put away all distractions, set navigation before leaving home and visit WSDOT's website for the latest road conditions at wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/.