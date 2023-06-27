Laurell Sprague, founder of Moulage Mayhem, right, wipes off makeup from a volunteer, Laura Stellman, left, after an active shooter simulation Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley College. Stellman's injury was meant to simulate a victim running into a wall.
WENATCHEE — The call, a stab/gunshot incident, went out over RiverCom dispatch at 10 a.m. Friday as planned, all part of an active shooter exercise at the Wenatchee Valley College campus.
The college's parking lot, adjacent to Ninth Street in Wenatchee, was filled with about a dozen emergency vehicles within minutes after a shooter — an actor — entered the building firing paintball rounds.
In total, around 150 law enforcement officers, emergency responders and volunteers helped put the exercise together.
Friday's active shooter exercise was meant to prepare law enforcement and other entities together and help them better coordinate their efforts when responding to an active shooter incident, said Douglas Jones, Confluence Health emergency preparedness director.
"It's just been really important to really pull together, kind of the community effort in responding to active shooter events," he said. "Like we saw at The Gorge, like we've seen, unfortunately, throughout the country, we really feel that if we don't prepare for these, it's really not if something's gonna happen like this (but) when."
Two people were killed and three were injured June 17 in a shooting at a campground at The Gorge Amphitheatre. The suspect, James M. Kelly, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault.
At the college Friday, law enforcement's response inside the building was kept out of sight from members of the media attending the event to protect the police's strategies and tactics.
"Tactics are important," said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department. "How we move how we do things, how we talk to each other. It's a moderately closely-held secret because we don't want to teach those who might do these things what's coming."
Shots and loud voices could be heard from outside the building during the police's response inside. Actors were lying on the ground in the aftermath of the simulated shooting. One actor had a tourniquet around his leg, another had a fake blood on their arms and shoulder.
The actors displayed a variety of injuries like gunshot wounds, broken bones or other physical trauma with makeup and other prosthetics. Moulage Mayhem, a company based out of Edmonds, painted the injuries.
The actors were handed large cards to wear which listed the faux injuries they would receive as part of the exercise. One actor, Grant Bratheen, received gunshot wounds to the shoulder and left thigh among other minor cuts and bruises.
Bratheen was also the volunteer transported on a Life Flight helicopter, the goal being to simulate transporting a patient quickly to the hospital.
"The atmosphere of it, like hearing people scream in the room down the hall and the shots was like, holy cow," he said. "It was scary."
Jones said the unfortunate reality is that these kind of incidents are becoming more common.
Reinfeld noted that the police department teaches three things to do in these situations: run, hide or fight.
"If you can't get away ... hunker down in the place that is safest for you, Reinfeld said. And if you have to fight, fight like your life depends on it."
