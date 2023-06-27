Stretcher Carry

Emergency responders carry away an actor on a stretcher Saturday during an active shooter simulation at the Wenatchee Valley College. 

WENATCHEE — The call, a stab/gunshot incident, went out over RiverCom dispatch at 10 a.m. Friday as planned, all part of an active shooter exercise at the Wenatchee Valley College campus.

The college's parking lot, adjacent to Ninth Street in Wenatchee, was filled with about a dozen emergency vehicles within minutes after a shooter — an actor — entered the building firing paintball rounds.

Wiping off makeup

Laurell Sprague, founder of Moulage Mayhem, right, wipes off makeup from a volunteer, Laura Stellman, left, after an active shooter simulation Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley College. Stellman's injury was meant to simulate a victim running into a wall.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

