NCW — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has scheduled almost 5,000 acres of forest in Chelan County to be treated with prescribed burns this fall.
The fires may start as soon as Monday and continue until the last week of October.
Treating forests with low-intensity fire removes fuels and makes healthier forests that are less likely to turn into high-intensity megafires later, according to a Forest Service news release. Fire is a part of the ecosystem in Eastern Washington pine forests, and it was removed by humans almost 100 years ago, allowing vegetation to grow to dangerous levels.
While the Forest Service has scheduled 4,631 acres to be burned, fewer acres might be treated based on temperature conditions, wind, fuel moisture and smoke predictions, according to the news release.
The areas in Chelan County scheduled for burns are:
- 25-mile Creek, 18 miles northwest of Chelan, 245 acres
- Forest Mountain, 11 miles west of Chelan, 86 acres
- First Creek/Bear Mountain Piles, 5 to 18 miles west of Chelan, 581 acres
- Forest Johnson, 3 miles northeast of Ardenvoir, 1,254 acres
- Switchback Canyon, 3 miles north of Ardenvoir, 110 acres
- Dill Creek, 9 miles north of Ardenvoir, 34 acres
- Crum, 3 miles northwest of Entiat, 83 acres
- Moe/Roaring Ridge, 1 mile southwest of Ardenvoir, 128 acres
- Fishpole/Natapoc, 1 mile southwest of Fish Lake, 550 acres
- Upper Peshastin, summit of Blewett Pass, 650 acres
- Mission, 4 miles west of Wenatchee, 900 acres
Okanogan County also has 5,661 acres that have been scheduled for prescribed burns this fall, according to the news release.