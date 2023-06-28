OTTAWA — Debris from the tourist submersible destroyed in an implosion that killed the five people aboard were recovered along with presumed human remains and brought ashore on Wednesday for examination, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The shattered remnants of the Titan, destroyed while diving to the wreck of the Titanic, and what were believed to be human remains were carried to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, about 400 miles north of the accident site, by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic, according to the Coast Guard.