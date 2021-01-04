MATTAWA — Negative coronavirus tests meant employees at Priest Rapids Dam were released from sequestration after 15 days.
Employees considered critical to dam operations had been required to stay at the facility seven days running, beginning Dec. 2. A group of nine employees stayed at the facility through Dec. 10 and were replaced by nine other employees. Public affairs officer Christine Pratt said the second crew was released to go home Dec. 17.
PUD officials decided the employees didn't need to extend the sequestration, Pratt said.
One employee at Priest Rapids had been exposed to a person who later tested positive for coronavirus, Pratt said. But the Priest Rapids employee had come into contact with other people at the dam before being notified of the possible exposure.
All tests came back negative for dam employees who were tested, Pratt said.
Vaccines for the coronavirus are becoming available, although in limited quantities. Currently, the vaccine is being administered to the highest-priority recipients, which include health care workers in high-risk occupations and residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
State officials are establishing priorities for the next round of vaccinations, and Grant PUD officials have petitioned that employees critical to dam operations be given a high priority.
"We just don't know in this phased rollout where we're going to fall," Pratt said.
Vaccination will be voluntary for Grant PUD employees, she added.