WENATCHEE — Primary Election Day is today, with ballot boxes closing at 8 p.m. and votes being reported around 8:30 p.m.
As of Monday evening, 23% of registered voters had cast their votes in Chelan County and 19% of registered voters had voted in Douglas County.
Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said 19% turnout was “really light.” Duvall predicted that by the time all the ballots are counted at the end of the week, about 35% of registered voters will have voted, which is still not much, he said.
“Usually Election Day is a huge turnout, so you get a big push,” Duvall said. “I’ve seen as much as 15%-20% coming in after election day.”
Duvall said interest in voting depends on the amount of press and controversy surrounding the races. He said he’s only seen three different signs displayed in high-traffic Douglas County areas and hadn’t heard about any debates either.
“Please vote and at this point, don’t use post offices, use the drop box,” Duvall said. “If you miss it, your ballot won’t be picked up.”
You can turn your ballot in at any ballot box in the county you vote in. A list of ballot boxes in Chelan County can be found at www.co.chelan.wa.us/elections
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.