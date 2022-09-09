Purchase Access

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac.

It was a moment of warmth and informality characteristic of Harry, whose approachable persona long made him one of the most popular royals — until his decision to step back from royal duties caused a breach in the family that is far from resolved.