WENATCHEE — A suspected vandal tagged a pro-law enforcement billboard with the letters ACAB, an anti-cop phrase, Friday night on South Wenatchee Avenue.
The phrase ACAB historically translates to All Cops Are Bastards. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said seeing the message on the billboard was disappointing. Police do not have any leads on who graffitied the billboard as of Wednesday morning.
It is not surprising to see a message of support pop up in Wenatchee, according to Reinfeld. But, it was also “not very surprising ... to see the opposite go up as well,” he said.
No nearby security cameras have been found that “point anywhere useful,” Reinfeld said. It is going to be very difficult to find the suspect due to the absence of security camera footage, he said.
Anti-police graffiti vandalism has been popping in the Wenatchee Valley since late May, after the death of George Floyd, Reinfeld said. There was a surge of anti-police tags in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, but not much had been seen recently.