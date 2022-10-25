WASHINGTON, D.C. — Progressive Democrats on Tuesday abruptly withdrew a controversial letter calling on President Joe Biden to push harder for “diplomacy” to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a message that appeared to undermine American unity behind Kyiv.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., yanked the open letter, which was originally signed by 30 lawmakers, amid a firestorm of criticism from political foes and the White House alike.



