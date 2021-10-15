WENATCHEE — Attending a Wenatchee Wild hockey game or a concert at the Town Toyota Center will require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test results starting Nov. 15.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced the new statewide requirement and said it would only apply to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events and fairs. The new rule only applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees.
Religious services and events held on K-12 school grounds are not affected by this requirement, he said.
Outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees are also subject to the new rule.
The Town Toyota Center seats 4,500 and many of its events would be affected. Attendees are also required to wear a mask while indoors, according to another state mandate.
The Wenatchee Wild hockey team, which makes its home at the Town Toyota Center, has been negatively impacted by the state's requirements in the past, said Bliss Littler, the team's general manager.
"When the mask mandate came in we didn't have one person call the office and say, 'thank you, I'm going to buy a season ticket now.' We had people call the office and cancel their season tickets."
And now, with Thursday's new requirement, Littler said Friday that people have already called to cancel their season tickets.
"My wife, my son, all the players, the coaching staff, medical staff, they're all vaccinated, so it's not like we're against (vaccinations)," he said. "It's just frustrating where you feel your businesses is being singled out."
Littler said all he can do is hope that vaccination numbers get high enough so that people can come to a hockey game without restrictions.
The first Wild home game under the new rule takes place on Nov. 26. The season started Oct. 3.
For other large Town Toyota Center events, the future is uncertain, said Mark Miller, the center's general manager.
The Grupo Firme concert in September, the first in more than a year, sold out, making it the largest, attended show in the history of the arena, Miller said. And the Styx concert also did well, he said.
"All we can do is deal with what's in front of us," Miller said. "We will take steps to make it happen." In two weeks, the situation will be clearer, he said.
The Numerica Performing Arts Center set similar COVID-19 guidelines back in September, requiring attendees for indoor performances to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. The center can seat 553.
"Our numbers have been steady," said J. Woody Lotts, executive director for the center. "We've seen things go quite well since we've instituted the policy."
Lotts said other theaters across the country served as examples to follow.
Despite seeing some refund requests, others were encouraged to attend because of the policy, according to Lotts.
"You get people who were not in support of the policy, and then you get people who tell us (they) bought tickets because of the policy," Lotts said. "Our numbers did not significantly drop off."
Lotts said the center refunded about 8% of tickets due to its vaccine policy but says that things still resulted in a net positive for the center.
The Apple Blossom Musical "Mamma Mia!" saw the second highest number of attendees in the center's history, according to Lotts.