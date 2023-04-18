sports complex

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana.

 Provided photo/Counsilman-Hunsaker & Associates
This photos shows what part of the sports complex might look like. 

WENATCHEE — The proposed Regional Sports Complex has inched one step closer to fruition.

The roughly $298,000 feasibility study contract was finalized with the city of Wenatchee's signature Thursday. Additionally, Sen. Brad Hawkins’ legislation for a new public facilities district, SB 5001, is headed to the governor’s desk after the state Senate’s final approval Thursday.

12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins 
Wenatchi Landing1.jpg (copy)

This map shows the proposed Wenatchi Landing with extended sewer line, where the Regional Sports Complex could be located.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

