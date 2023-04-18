The roughly $298,000 feasibility study contract was finalized with the city of Wenatchee's signature Thursday. Additionally, Sen. Brad Hawkins’ legislation for a new public facilities district, SB 5001, is headed to the governor’s desk after the state Senate’s final approval Thursday.
“Despite the strong bipartisan votes within the two chambers, it was one of the most challenging bills I’ve ever had to navigate through the process,” Hawkins wrote in a press release. “I am so grateful for the help of so many local leaders. Successfully navigating through the entire process was a huge effort, but our locals were with me every step of the way.”
SB 5001 allows for the possibility of a new, second district to pay for the proposed regional sports complex. The bill gained backing from local officials, including in the form of a letter of support penned by elected officials to Olympia. Local support included stakeholders involved in the feasibility study for the sports complex — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Chelan County, Douglas County, city of Wenatchee and city of East Wenatchee. The five entities, along with the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District, will fund the feasibility study.
The city of Wenatchee voted unanimously to help fund the regional sports complex feasibility study for $40,000 at its city council meeting Thursday.
The feasibility study has an emphasis on public outreach in Chelan and Douglas counties with phase one of the study slated for completion by September. The entire study could be wrapped up by mid-February.
“I think people are envisioning this as something that will be done next year. I don’t know at the end of this if there’s any immediate rush to get something on the ballot immediately after this (feasibility study) is done,” said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford at a regional sports complex steering committee meeting Wednesday. “I would suggest there’s still community discussion we would have. It’s all about when we’re prepared and ready, not when the ballot is ready.”
SB 5001 would require voter approval for the construction and operation of an aquatic center and recreational sports complex, paid for by a second public facilities district (PFD). Under the current PFD law, a one-tenth of 1% sales tax is collected from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan, Rock Island, and Chelan and Douglas counties to fund the Town Toyota Center, as previously reported by the Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com).
According to Crawford, a second PFD would have to be formed by July 1, 2026.
“Everything should be carefully considered all along the way,” Crawford said. “If that’s the funding mechanism we chose to use and the partnership method we chose to use, we have to do it by that date. Other than that, if we do another method or a jurisdiction wants to take on… and do it all on their own, then all of that (timeline) doesn’t matter.”
