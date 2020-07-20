WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss the short-term vacation rental rules finalized July 9 by the Planning Commission.
The 5:30 p.m. workshop is the first of three scheduled on the proposed regulations aimed at managing residential dwellings rented on a nightly basis. Additional sessions will be held at the same time Aug. 4 and 11. For details on how to sign on to the Zoom meeting, see the county's website.
It’s been more than a two-year process getting to this point, with the planning commission last fall rejecting a first round of regulations. The county then hired Seattle-based BERK Consulting to help create a draft code that was resubmitted to the planning commission early this year. That was followed by a public comment period and public hearing in June.
The process isn’t yet complete. After reviewing the proposed regulations, the county commissioners have the option of approving, rejecting or amending the code.
A date for a final decision is not listed on the website.
In contrast to previous versions, the final draft includes:
- Conditional use permits for any short-term rentals that host more than 12 people
- Establishes that property owners who live 200 feet from their rental count as on-premise owners
- Provides a sunset for short-term rentals in certain areas or areas where they will be prohibited
For details on the proposed regulations, go to wwrld.us/2Bm66rm.