OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat.

Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off power or water after temperatures reach or exceed 95 degrees Fahrenheit.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.