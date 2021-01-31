OLYMPIA — Kerra Bower started providing child care out of her home more than a decade ago, and she learned firsthand how difficult it was to be a provider.
With a business model that many say doesn't work, low subsidy rates make for high costs for staffing and little access to health care and other benefits. The burnout rate for employees leads to high turnover, which can be bad for the kids. Still, Bower found a way to open Little Scholars Development Center in Spokane because she knew how much the community needed more child care centers.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified those pre-existing issues, and many providers are hoping the state will soon provide more relief and create a more accessible business model.
"It all starts in early childhood education," Bower said. "So why are we not paying these teachers what they're worth when they're so vital to the success of our nation?"
It's a question many legislators have been asking for decades, as child care deserts continue to grow across the state.
According to a 2018 report from the Center for American Progress, 51% of Americans live in a neighborhood classified as a child care desert. A child care desert is defined as a ZIP code with at least 30 children under the age of 5 and either no child care centers or three times the number of children under 5 than spaces in centers. According to 2019 data from Child Care Aware of Washington, there were only enough spots in Washington child care centers for 49% of children under five. That number is likely increasing with closures due to the pandemic.
"What we realized is child care was in a crisis before the pandemic, and now is on the brink of collapse," said Auburn Democratic Sen. Claire Wilson. Wilson, along with Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, has proposed a sweeping legislative package this session aimed at addressing these issues.
The Fair Start for Kids Act is made of two companion bills in each chamber. It proposes the following:
- Increasing child care subsidy rates.
- Expanding health care access to providers.
- Reducing copays for families who use Working Connections Child Care.
- Increasing eligibility for Working Connections Child Care and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program.
- Providing capital investments for child care facilities.
- Creating equity grants and dual language supports.
- Expanding a statewide mental health consultation system for child care.
Wilson and Senn worked throughout the interim to draft companion legislation that creates a coordinated system of support for families and providers.
Both chamber's bills have had public hearing in committees in the last two weeks, and both are scheduled for committee votes next week.
The bill is two-sided, Wilson said. It will support families through lower copays, increased eligibility for programs such as Working Connections Child Care that offer child care to low income families, and elimination of subsidy work requirements for parents pursuing a two-year degree or apprenticeship.
"We've supported the family side for years," Wilson said, "but we haven't really thought about or looked at child care as business."
Currently, 1% of the state's budget is spent on early learning. Wilson and Senn want to improve that number and create a new account to be used only for child care and early learning purposes.
When looking at COVID-19 recovery, making child care more affordable is a priority for both Republicans and Democrats. In a proposed COVID-19 emergency relief package that lawmakers want to pass in the next few weeks, Democrats want to spend $50 million for grants for child care businesses.
In a report done by the Washington State Senate Special Committee on Economic Recovery, the bipartisan committee made reducing barriers to child care a high priority recommendation. In his proposed budget, Gov. Jay Inslee wants to spend $2.2 million on personal protective equipment for child care centers, $29 million on a four-year health care insurance program for child care employees, $9 million to expand broadband access and $39.7 million to reduce the copays for families in the Working Connections Child Care program, among other goals.
But how exactly the state would fund long-term programs included in the Fair Start for Kids Act is yet to be decided as the Legislature works to pass a budget for the next biennium.
Because the state is already struggling with budget constraints for the next two bienniums, investing big money in child care might not be possible right now.
Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, who was a part of the Senate's COVID economic recovery committee, said she made sure child care was a high priority in their recommendations, which came out last month. Families need to be able to make choices, she said, and the state should help provide flexible options for child care. Funding is a part of that but so is the regulatory framework, she said.
Investing in child care now would save the state money later, Senn said.
Working parents often lose money each year because they cannot find child care, which leads to a loss statewide, Senn said. The state doesn't need to invest a lot of money to make the child care system work, she added, and anything invested now will prevent having to pay more in the future.