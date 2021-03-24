LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney determined that a deputy did not use excessive force when he used his patrol car to push a fleeing car off a roadway during a high-speed chase early Christmas morning.
Sgt. Brian Lewis with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office used his patrol car to push a Toyota Corolla off Highway 2 outside Leavenworth and then headed toward Edwin Vazquez-Flores as he was running away on foot, Prosecutor Doug Shae wrote in a report published Tuesday.
The incident was investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which investigates use-of-force involving substantial or great bodily harm taken by law enforcement officers. Their findings were then forwarded to Shae to consider whether to file charges against Lewis or other deputies.
“I find that no evidence or cause exists to file charges against any of the law enforcement officers involved in this matter,” Shae wrote.
The chase late night Dec. 24 in the Everett area after Vazquez, 27, allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend until she nearly lost consciousness because he believed she was sending inappropriate messages to another man, the report said. He then allegedly went to that man’s home while armed with a knife and fought him before fleeing police.
A knife was later found with him after the chase ended outside Leavenworth.
Vazquez is believed to have passed through Leavenworth at speeds of 95 to 100 mph and was traveling about 77 mph when Lewis pushed him off the road, the report said. This is known as a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver.
Dash cam footage shows Lewis reoriented his car to face the Toyota to prevent it from leaving and then drove toward 27-year-old Everett man as he was going over a guardrail, Shae wrote. The footage is inconclusive, but the patrol car appears to have either narrowly missed Vazquez or brushed against him.
Vazquez climbed over the guardrail and hid in bushes, but was soon arrested when deputies used a Taser to subdue him, the report said.
When asked by a detective, Vazquez said he did not believe he was hit by the car. He complained of leg pains, which he attributed to his car being rear-ended by Lewis’ patrol car, the report said.
Shae wrote that Vazquez was not seriously injured and that the sheriff’s office referred the matter to the SIU “out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to be transparent.”
Shae determined that Lewis’ actions were justified.
“It is clear that Sgt. Lewis was using good faith when he made the decision to use the PIT maneuver in this matter in an attempt to stop Mr. Vazquez-Flores from leaving the area and the scene of the accident,” Shae wrote.
He added that if not for the PIT maneuver wasn’t used successfully, “there likely would have been a situation where, based upon the way Mr. Vazquez-Flores was driving his car and the violent nature he had displayed, many more people in the Chelan County area would have been put in danger.”
Vazquez is being held at the Snohomish County Jail in connection to the alleged assaults and chase in Snohomish County. He’s also charged in Chelan County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.