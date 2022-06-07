Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON — State officials are asking the public to not touch sick or dead wild birds that may carry bird flu.

An outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, is occurring across Washington state, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. Canadian geese, snow geese, bald eagles and other raptors are being impacted by the spread of this virus.

It is rare for the virus to transfer from birds to humans, but it can happen, according to the news release. The longer a person remains in contact with an ill bird, the greater the chance of infection. In particular, people should be worried about contamination from mucous, saliva or feces.

A vaccine or treatment for the virus in birds does not exist and it is fatal for the birds, according to the news release.



Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?