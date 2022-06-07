WASHINGTON — State officials are asking the public to not touch sick or dead wild birds that may carry bird flu.
An outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, is occurring across Washington state, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. Canadian geese, snow geese, bald eagles and other raptors are being impacted by the spread of this virus.
It is rare for the virus to transfer from birds to humans, but it can happen, according to the news release. The longer a person remains in contact with an ill bird, the greater the chance of infection. In particular, people should be worried about contamination from mucous, saliva or feces.
A vaccine or treatment for the virus in birds does not exist and it is fatal for the birds, according to the news release.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.