NCW — The Chelan County Commission will host two public meetings on plans to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.
The first meeting will be held tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave. The second meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, No. 102, Wenatchee.
The meetings are an opportunity for the public to express their support or concerns for the reintroduction of grizzly bears to the North Cascades, Commissioner Doug England said. The commission will then compose a letter expressing its opinion to the North Cascades National Park Service.
North Cascades National Park representatives will not be present at the meetings.
In 2017, the Chelan County Commission voted to oppose reintroduction of grizzly bears, England said. All three current commissioners oppose the reintroduction of grizzly bears.
Federal agencies are in the process of drafting an environmental analysis of whether to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.
The public can submit comments on the plan at wwrld.us/2lMP4ZP. The North Cascades National Park and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will also host a public meeting on the plan at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail Road, Okanogan.