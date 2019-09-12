OKANOGAN — U.S. Forest Service employees will hold a public meeting on plans for possible grizzly bear restoration in the North Cascades.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail Road, Okanogan.
The Forest Service is in the draft environmental analysis portion of the plan and hasn’t made a decision whether it will pursue grizzly bear restoration.
The public comment period will start at 5:30 p.m. and people will be given two minutes to speak through a lottery system.
The draft environmental analysis is open for written public comment to be submitted through Oct. 24 at http://wwrld.us/2lMP4ZP.