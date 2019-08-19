ENTIAT — A state agency is hosting a public meeting on a rock removal project for Highway 97A.
The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Entiat Grange, 14108 Kinzel St., Entiat, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. The agency is proposing to temporarily close Highway 97A in January 2020 to remove loose and unstable rocks.
The agency has identified three areas for rock removal:
Milepost 217, two miles north of Entiat near Lakeview Street.
Milepost 219, four miles north of Entiat
Milepost 224, one mile past the Highway 971 junction, near Stayman Flats Road
The purpose of the public meeting is to assess the public’s traveling needs and the possible impact from temporary shutdowns.
The agency is looking at four possibilities including shutting down the highway entirely for 10 days or opening it intermittently throughout the day, said Lauren Losback, Department of Transportation spokesperson.
The four alternatives are:
- Full highway closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for 10 days.
- Road closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., open 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., work will take 14 days.
- Road closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., open for half an hour three times in the day, work will take 18 days.
- Road closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 30 minute openings every 20 minutes, work will take 33 days.