WENATCHEE — With loud pop music, low lighting and dozens of teens gliding in an oval, public ice skating was back Friday at the Town Toyota Center.
Opening the rink to the public is allowed in areas in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
“So, in Phase 3, we decided that we should try to see how the population will respond to coming back to skating, because it's allowed,” said France Bedard, rink manager
The Weinstein Beverage Rink has only been open to private groups since COVID-19 restrictions began more than a year ago, and even that usage has been sporadic, Bedard said.
Over the last year, rink staff saw their work hours reduced, but kept busy by cleaning, giving the rink a facelift, as Bedard put it, and assisting with a food bank operated at the Town Toyota Center.
“So it's pretty exciting for us to be able to offer public skate back to the community,” Bedard said.
The rink was open to public skating again Saturday from 7-9 p.m. and will be open Sunday from 1-3 p.m. It’s not clear yet whether the Town Toyota Center will host public skating again next week.
Capacity is limited to 125, including staff, in the rink’s side of the Town Toyota Center. Masks are required on the ice and inside the building. The facility is sanitized before and after public skate uses, Bedard said.
The rink opened at 7 p.m. and by 7:15 there were more than 60 ice skaters.
“I think it’s kind of cool — a lot of people are getting vaccinated and I feel like a lot of people need it because a lot of people are getting depressed,” said Elizabeth Gomez of East Wenatchee. “I feel like it makes people motivated to get out and do something.”
She learned how to skate 5 or 6 years ago when her cousin worked at the arena, but last went skating roughly two years. Friday she came with friends and her younger brother.
One of those friends, Jazmine Mejia of Wenatchee, said visiting the rink was once a regular occurrence.
“I actually used to skate often because my brother used to play hockey,” Mejia said. “So we used to come here every Saturday.”
For high school freshman Katy Putnam and her friend Kaydence Schumacher, open ice was a welcome change.
“I haven't been here in a really long time so it's just like, really fun,” Putnam said.
Putnam is from Wenatchee and Schumacher was visiting her from Seattle.
“I think it's great, I'm glad it's open,” Schumacher said.
Putnam likes to skate every Friday when the arena is open, though neither she nor Schumacher has skated since late 2019 or early 2020. The effects of that long break were limited, she said.
“It’s really fun,” Putnam said. “My muscle memory kicked in.”