WENATCHEE — What are you looking for in the next Chelan County PUD general manager? The PUD Commission wants to know.
The PUD is asking the public to take an online survey as it searches for a replacement for the retiring Steve Wright.
Submit responses online at chelanpud.org/survey or email responses, including name and address, to contactus@chelanpud.org
What attributes would you like to see in a new general manager?
- What do you see as some of the key issues facing the PUD in the next several years?
Comments will be open until June 15.