WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD may have released about 300 gallons of oil into the Columbia River over several months due to a problem with one of its turbines.
The PUD reported to the spill to Columbia Riverkeeper, a non-profit focused on protecting the Columbia River’s ecology, as part of a settlement agreement, said Neil Neroutsos, a PUD spokesman. The oil is used as a lubricant. The turbine is now offline and the PUD is inspecting it to fix the leak.
The turbine may have twice spilled oil into the river, he said. The first was in June when 208 gallons were reported. The PUD took the turbine offline, made repairs and restarted it in September. Another 105 gallons were reported missing in October.
“We cannot definitively say it went into the river,” Neroutsos said. “We can say we are down 105 gallons.”
The leak probably happened over about a month, so around three to four gallons a day may have leaked, Neroutsos said.
The PUD has employees check down river of the dam every day for any oil sheens, but nothing was reported.
“We have done a number of things to improve our oil accountability,” he said. “We’re doing a lot more tracking. So that is part of why this was identified is we were out tracking the oil level on that unit.”
Columbia Riverkeeper has sued PUDs and dams over the release of oil into the Columbia River, according to Columbia Riverkeeper news releases. The non-profit is concerned about the potential harm oil has on animals and the possible contamination of drinking water.
The Chelan County PUD is looking at other types of lubricants that are more environmentally friendly, Neroutsos said. It is also making substantial capital improvements to both of its dams. Chelan County PUD operates three dams, two of them on the Columbia River.
“They are aging and we are in the midst of a substantial capital expenditures for hydropower systems knowing that they are aging and we need to do some refurbishments,” he said.