CASHMERE — Chelan County PUD plans to reroute its transmission lines around the sandstone formations at Peshastin Pinnacles State Park.
Potelco, a construction company from Sumner, will start the rerouting project in May, according to a PUD news release. The company is doing the project for $2.4 million. The transmission lines currently cross over the 46-million-year-old structures and the company wants to protect the sandstone formations as they are significant to Native American culture.
The transmission lines are also due for an upgrade. The poles need to be replaced with taller ones, due to inadequate clearance, according to a news release. The new lines will run behind and around the park.
The construction will take place in phases. The first phase will start in May and finish July 30 to reduce traffic during wildfire and harvest season. Work will then resume on Oct. 1 and finish on Nov. 30.
If crews do not finish work by Nov. 30, they will resume construction in May 2021.