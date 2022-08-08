FILE PHOTO: Author David McCullough speaks during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas

Author David McCullough speaks during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, in November 2013.

 Reuters file photo/Jim Bourg

HINGHAM, Mass. — David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday.

McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, according to a Facebook page maintained by his publisher, Simon and Schuster.



