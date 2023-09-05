A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City

A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station in New York City in March 2022 as fuel prices surged.

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK — Gasoline prices are now at the highest seasonal level in more than a decade even as the Labor Day holiday marked the end of the U.S. summer driving season, sparking fears that inflation could accelerate again in a challenge to President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts.

The national average for regular gasoline stands at $3.811 a gallon, topping this time last year and marking the second-highest level in records going back to 1994 from the American Automobile Association. The move comes in a period when prices typically decline going into fall and is a u-turn after a relatively cheap summer for drivers.



