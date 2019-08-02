EAST WENATCHEE — A pump track is the latest upgrade planned for Eastmont Community Park.
Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance are working on the track, which would be located between the playground and basketball courts.
"It's just such a cool thing to be able to put in and such a perfect spot," said Tony Hickok, vice-president for Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance's Central Washington chapter. "To have an offering like this is really just going to take that park, which is already a pretty outstanding park, to another level."
The organization is trying to raise $65,000 through a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/EastmontPumpTrack. Hickok said the exact cost and size of the track isn't yet set.
Neither is the design, though SCJ Alliance did the concept.
"This was really to help give the community an idea because pump tracks are not well-known to some people," Hickok said. "They're kind of new. Leavenworth has a paved pump track. Cashmere has a dirt pump track. There's a dirt type of pump track up at Squilchuck State Park. But they're just not everywhere, so we really wanted to get people something that would give them an idea of what we were talking about so they can really start to understand the benefit to the community."
He said people of all ages and abilities could enjoy the park. Also, he said, the asphalt pavement means the track would be low-maintenance and available for use almost year-round.
Charlie Brown, recreation and marketing director for Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation, said the district has contributed some money toward the project but he hopes the majority can be donated. He'd like to start construction next year if possible.
"It's not anything that we have," he said, adding, "This one allows bikes, skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, roller skates. It really allows for all the different activities versus just a dirt one where it's bikes only."