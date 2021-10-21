MALAGA — Up in the Malaga countryside, near the end of Gault Road, Steve Scott sits at the entrance of his 40-acre farm to welcome folks looking for pumpkins and a relaxing experience — for the 20th year in a row.
During the month of October, Gau-Sco Produce and Pork Farm is home to about 2 acres of pumpkins that people from across the Wenatchee Valley come and pick for themselves.
Scott, the owner of the farm, said he planted about 5,000 pumpkin seeds and saw about 3,000 pumpkins come to fruition. This year’s harvest was, however, impacted by a statewide heatwave back in July, but in the end things turned out better than expected, he said.
“I’ve had people come from different areas in the state,” Scott said. “They say, ‘it’s one of the most unique pumpkin spots I’ve ever been to.’”
Besides the colorful pumpkins hiding among the brush — green, yellow, orange, white and a combination of all four — people come down to the farm to enjoy a relaxing walk around the property.
Some venture into a small corn maze Scott’s wife designs with repurposed pallets, hand painted with bible verses and inspirational quotes.
“It’s a fun, little outing that isn’t high-pressure — stress-free, relaxing,” said Sarah Deenik, a Wenatchee resident who came to farm with her husband and two children. Deenik said it was about the third year their family had come in to the Gau-Sco farm.
Several families drove onto the property within the first 20 minutes of its 2 p.m. opening to the public Saturday. Some families plunged into the pumpkin patch and others leisurely walked around the property taking photos or just took in the sights.
“We love the atmosphere,” said T.J. Franklin of East Wenatchee. “We love the people who run it. We love the hogs. Last year we came in, they actually showed us the baby pigs that had just been born and that was pretty fun.”
Scott said he knows that his property is a favorite spot, but he still has plans to renovate.
“It’s really neat to see kids come out and grab pumpkins, and it’s a really unique spot. It’s just got a lot more potential,” he said.
He began building a small outdoor amphitheater for events and concerts about seven years ago, doing most of the work himself.
“There’s only so many hours I can do, and so much work per day,” Scott said. “I wish I had more arms to do everything I’d like to accomplish.”
Scott also built a fire pit for people to enjoy roasting hot dogs or marshmallows. He has plans to install lights, plant some trees and build an outdoor kitchen near the amphitheater to serve during concerts.
“I like to do things different,” Scott said. “Once I’ve started, I want to finish my dream. Whatever it takes, however many years it takes, it makes no difference.”
The goal is to have everything done in five years, he said.
On Oct. 23, the Gau-Sco Produce and Pork Farm will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The celebration will include live music and be lit up like a football field, Scott said. People can also bring flashlights to go through his cornfield in the dark or roast hot dogs in the fire pit.
He said he just hopes the weather’s ideal.